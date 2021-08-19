Sheriff: Suspect sought after taking child, leading Bexar County deputies on chase

SAN ANTONIO – A man is on the run after he assaulted two people, took his child by force, led Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on a chase and escaped despite being shocked with a Taser, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Deputies say 41-year-old Torrey Stewart went to a home Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Climbing Vine in far west Bexar County and assaulted a woman with whom he shares a child.

When a male in the home tried to intervene, he got into a fight with the Stewart, Salazar said. At some point, Stewart pulled a gun and hit the male in the head with it. Moments later, a gunshot went off, but no one was hit.

Salazar said Stewart then took off with the child from the home and led deputies on a chase. The pursuit had to be called off because the child was in the vehicle.

During the chase, Stewart was involved in a couple of minor car crashes, including one with a patrol car, Salazar said.

A deputy eventually caught up with Stewart in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Wurzbach Road. Stewart made a run for it, but a deputy caught up with him and shocked him with a Taser, Salazar said. The Taser had very little effect, and he ran away, the sheriff said.

Salazar said he believes Stewart sustained a leg injury when he jumped a fence near the complex.

The child is safe with family members, according to Salazar.

Deputies found a backpack with two weapons inside, Salazar said.

The sheriff’s office has issued four arrest warrants for aggravated assault, assault of a family member, endangering a child and evading arrest.

Deputies say they believe Stewart is armed, and anyone with information is asked Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

