SAPD: Driver crashes into gas line after fight, resulting in elementary school evacuation

Brooks Lone Star Academy was briefly evacuated after a gas leak caused by a car crash on Aug. 18, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A fight that broke out in a car on San Antonio’s North Side Wednesday morning ended with a driver crashing into a gas line and causing a brief evacuation at a nearby elementary school, according to police.

Police were initially called to Burwood Lane before 9 a.m. to respond to a stabbing call, according to public information officer Chris Ramos.

Officers learned that two acquaintances were in the same car when they got into a fight. The passenger, a 34-year-old man, pulled out a handgun and the driver, a 27-year-old man, pulled out a knife.

The gunman was stabbed in the arm and fled from the car to seek help, while the driver crashed into the gas line near Brooks Lone Star Academy. As a precaution, the school was briefly evacuated, police said.

The fire department responded, repairing the gas leak quickly, Ramos said.

“Everything should be back to normal at this point,” Ramos said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for his injuries, while the driver returned to the scene and cooperated with police.

No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation, Ramos said.