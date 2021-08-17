Deputies searching for man who assaulted 2 people before taking child, leading BCSO on chase, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man is on the run after he assaulted two people, took his child by force, led Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on a chase and escaped despite being shocked with a Taser, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The sheriff said the ordeal started when the suspect went to a home Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of Climbing Vine in far west Bexar County and assaulted a woman with whom he shares a child.

When a male in the home tried to intervene, he got into a fight with the suspect, Salazar said. At some point, the suspect pulled a gun and hit the male in the head with it. Moments later, a gunshot went off, but no one was hit.

Salazar said the suspect then took off with the child from the home and led deputies on a chase. The pursuit had to be called off because the child was in the vehicle.

During the chase, the suspect was involved in a couple of minor car crashes, including one with a patrol car, Salazar said.

Ad

A deputy eventually caught up with the suspect in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Wurzbach Road. The suspect made a run for it, but a deputy caught up with him and shocked him with a Taser, Salazar said. The Taser had very little effect, and he ran away, the sheriff said.

Salazar said he believes the suspect, who is believed to be armed, sustained a leg injury when he jumped a fence near the complex.

“We do know who he is,” Salazar said of the suspect, who he urged to turn himself in.

Deputies found a backpack with two weapons inside, Salazar said.

When caught, Salazar said the suspect would face several felony charges, including aggravated assault, endangering a child and evading arrest.

Also on KSAT.com: