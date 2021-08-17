BCSO arrests family violence suspect

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide details Tuesday regarding the arrest of a family violence suspect.

Salazar will also talk about Gov. Greg Abbott’s GA-13 order being overturned Monday by a Bexar County district judge.

The executive order that heavily limited jail releases was ruled “wholly unconstitutional” by 379th District Court Judge Ron Rangel.

GA-13, which Abbott issued at the start of the pandemic on March 29, 2020, stopped the release of criminal defendants accused or convicted in the past of a violent crime on a no-cost, personal recognizance bond as they wait for their trial date. Abbott’s order also prohibited inmates serving misdemeanor sentences from being released early for good behavior.