Ex-Comal ISD teacher arrested after sexual relationship with 15-year-old student, NBPD says

Emily Marie Anderson was charged with sexual assault with a child, a second-degree felony, according to New Braunfels police.

SAN ANTONIO – A former teacher with the Comal Independent School District was arrested following a police investigation into a sexual relationship with a teenaged student, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Police said 34-year-old Emily Marie Anderson was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.

Anderson is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student while she taught at Canyon High School, police said. The victim was a student at Canyon High School.

It is unclear when Anderson was employed at Comal ISD and when the alleged relationship took place. KSAT has asked Comal ISD for comment, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anderson was arrested amid an ongoing investigation, and police believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who believes they are a victim is asked to contact NBPD at 830-221-4100.

Anderson remains in the Comal County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

