Man fatally shot while trying to intervene in family dispute, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man who tried to intervene in a family argument on the East Side was fatally shot during the dispute, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of South Olive and Iowa streets, not far from South Hackberry.

Witnesses told police that a verbal argument between family members had ensued, and the 48-year-old man arrived at the location and attempted to intervene. At some point after he arrived, someone opened fire and struck him in the upper torso, police said.

He was transported to a downtown hospital by family members in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A preliminary report by SAPD states that responding officers were waved down by a concerned citizen who believed they saw the male shooter flee the scene on foot.

A 27-year-old man was apprehended near the crime scene. It is unclear what charges, if any, that person is facing.

The names of the shooting victim and possible suspect have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing, according to SAPD.

