Mostly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man caught in freight train door travels 15 miles, dangling by his foot

Man somehow suffered only minor injuries, firefighters say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: san antonio, train, East Side
Firefighters found a man with his foot caught in the door of a freight train near FM 78 and Buzz Aldrin Road.
Firefighters found a man with his foot caught in the door of a freight train near FM 78 and Buzz Aldrin Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who became caught in the door of freight train traveled at least 15 miles across town, dangling by his foot.

San Antonio firefighters say somehow, he suffered only minor injuries in what had to be a frightening ordeal.

They received an initial report about the incident around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A friend of the man had called 911, telling dispatchers about the predicament.

Firefighters say the man was among a group of stowaways who jumped off the train somewhere in the area near Quintana Road.

The man apparently also tried to jump, but didn’t quite make it.

With help from police, firefighters spent some time looking for him in that area.

However, a short time later, they received another call about someone who needed to be rescued from a train across town, in the Kirby area.

They were able to put two and two together and realized this was the same man.

Firefighters had to use a special tool to pry open the door and free him from the train, which was carrying a load of automobiles.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas.

email

facebook

twitter

Tim has been a photojournalist and video editor at KSAT since 1998. He came to San Antonio from Lubbock, where he worked in TV and earned his bachelor's degree in Electronic Media and Communication from Texas Tech University. Tim has won a handful of awards and has earned a master's in Strategic Communication and Innovation from Tech as well.

email