Seven people arrested in Bexar County after child exploitation sting, Texas AG’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – Seven people in Bexar County were arrested in a child exploitation sting after an undercover chat operation revealed they were soliciting to minors, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

The AG’s office said the operation happened the week of Aug. 10 in Olmos Park. The Child Exploitation Unit, the Austin Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Olmos Park Police Department, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety worked together to make the arrests.

Paxton’s office said the operation was focused on “proactively identifying and arresting adults using the internet to solicit children to meet and engage in sexual conduct with themselves or another person.”

The following are the seven people arrested:

Jason Edward Byers, 47, San Antonio

Martin Villarreal, 57, San Antonio

Michael Poblano, 42, San Antonio

Joseph Michael Feist, 68, San Antonio

Santiago Rodriguez, 53, San Antonio,

Andrew Rivera, 31, San Antonio

James Pirtle, 50, Lytle

All suspects were charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the AG’s office.

