Mostly Cloudy icon
93º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Seven people arrested in Bexar County after child exploitation sting, Texas AG’s office says

All suspects charged with online solicitation of a minor

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime, Bexar County, Olmos Park, child exploitation
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

SAN ANTONIO – Seven people in Bexar County were arrested in a child exploitation sting after an undercover chat operation revealed they were soliciting to minors, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.

The AG’s office said the operation happened the week of Aug. 10 in Olmos Park. The Child Exploitation Unit, the Austin Fugitive Apprehension Unit, the Olmos Park Police Department, Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety worked together to make the arrests.

Paxton’s office said the operation was focused on “proactively identifying and arresting adults using the internet to solicit children to meet and engage in sexual conduct with themselves or another person.”

The following are the seven people arrested:

  • Jason Edward Byers, 47, San Antonio
  • Martin Villarreal, 57, San Antonio
  • Michael Poblano, 42, San Antonio
  • Joseph Michael Feist, 68, San Antonio
  • Santiago Rodriguez, 53, San Antonio,
  • Andrew Rivera, 31, San Antonio
  • James Pirtle, 50, Lytle

All suspects were charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to the AG’s office.

Read Also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email