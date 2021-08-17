SAPD names officers involved in East Side pursuit, fatal shooting of suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has released the names of the officers who shot a suspect after he opened fire on one of them last Friday.

Officer Jesus Hernandez, a 16-year veteran of the force, confronted Steven Primm, 35, and fatally shot him following the initial call to the 4500 block of Lakewood Drive, just west of Loop 410 and north of Highway 87.

Police said the incident began when officers responded to a disturbance with a gun involving four men on Lakewood. A caller stated that a man with a gun, later identified as Primm, fled the scene on a bicycle.

Hernandez was the first officer at the scene and saw Primm on his bike, prompting the suspect to flee on foot, police said.

Officer Darius Wilson-Wayne, who has been with SAPD for one year, confronted the suspect in the 4900 block of Wycliff, and was shot twice by Primm in the lower extremities. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect, but the suspect continued to run from officers.

Primm ran through an open field behind houses and was shot by Hernandez, police said. Primm was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wilson-Wayne was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center and has since been released. He is recovering from his injuries, police said.

McManus said no other injuries were reported and police are not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.