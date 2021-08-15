Medical Examiner’s Office IDs man shot, killed by SAPD officer during East Side pursuit

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed by an officer during a pursuit on the East Side had been identified as 39-year-old Steven D. Primm, according to Bexar County Medical Examiner.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said they received a call Friday for a disturbance with a gun involving four men where one threatened another in the 4500 block of Lakewood Drive, just west of Loop 410 and north of Highway 87.

The first officer to arrive spotted Primm with the gun, who then fled the scene on a bike after seeing the officer, McManus said.

The officer pursued Primm as he rode away. A second officer responding to the call confronted Primm in the 4900 block of Wycliff, SAPD said.

When the second officer encountered Primm with the gun, Primm shot the officer twice in the lower extremities, McManus said. The officer returned fire and may have struck Primm, police said.

The first officer caught up to Primm in a nearby parking lot and tried to cut him off. When they encountered each other in a nearby field, the officer shot Primm, killing him, McManus said.

The officer who was shot is expected to be OK and was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, according to SAPD. He has one year on the force. The other officer who responded to the call has been with the department for 19 years.

McManus said no other injuries were reported and police are not looking for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.