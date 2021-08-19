Cloudy icon
Man shot while trying to stop alleged theft in Alamo Heights; woman arrested, gunman on the loose, police say

Gunman said ‘I’m going to f***ing shoot you’ before opening fire near Grove Place and Broadway

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Kelly Brooke Catalani Rix, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted theft and shooting in Alamo Heights that sent one man to the hospital.

Kelly Brooke Catalani Rix, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Monday in the 100 block of Grove Place, near Broadway, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

The male shooting victim and Rix know each other, Alamo Heights police said, and he contacted Rix when he realized his keys were missing from his front porch that morning. She told him that he owed her $300, the affidavit states.

The man told police he then saw the woman inside his truck and believed she was going to steal the vehicle or his tools, according to investigators.

When Rix saw him, she went to a silver Chevrolet truck that was waiting nearby with two men inside and got in the passenger’s seat, police said. The victim then jumped inside the bed of that truck.

The victim told officers that a man, who has not been identified, leaned outside the rear driver’s side window and said “I’m going to f***ing shoot you” before he opened fire, the affidavit states.

A bullet struck the victim in the right knee and he fell out of the truck bed, dislocating his right shoulder. He was taken to University Hospital.

The victim told officers that he did not know the two men inside the truck, including the one who shot him. Police recovered a shell casing and a bullet fragment on the street.

Records show Rix was arrested Wednesday morning. She is also facing charges of possession and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Her bond was set at $65,000.

