Woman crashes car into airport fence after leading officers on chase, Castle Hills police say

CASTLE HILLS, Texas – A woman in her 30s was taken into custody after she led officers on a vehicle chase and crashed into an airport fence early Thursday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. near Northwest Military Highway on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the woman pulled into a closed business parking lot behind a building with her lights off and when officers pulled up to find out what she was doing, she sped off.

The woman was followed by officers and drove from Northwest Military Highway to Wurzbach Parkway to Blanco Road and then to West Avenue and Rhapsody Street, where she eventually went over a bridge and into an airport fence.

Officers said they originally thought she might have gotten stuck in the vehicle following the crash, but she was able to get out a passenger-side door.

Castle Hills police arrested the woman on evading charges, but are still trying to figure out exactly why she fled. She was checked at the scene and did not have any major injuries.

Ad

Authorities however did not identify the woman. No other injuries were reported.