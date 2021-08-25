SAPD seeks second suspect in fatal shooting at East Side sports bar

SAN ANTONIO – A second suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting at an East Side sports bar that left three people dead and two critically wounded.

The San Antonio Police Department released a picture Wednesday of the suspect, a man who is considered to be the second shooter in the Aug. 15 shooting at the Boom Boom Sports Bar in the 1600 block of South New Braunfels Avenue, near Interstate 10.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission temporarily suspended the liquor license of the bar for 90 days as investigators probe if the bar’s policies or practices were involved with the incident, a TABC official said. The shooting happened after hours at 3:20 a.m., police said.

One suspect has already been arrested and charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Daniel Barragan was charged with capital murder-multiple persons and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

Police said that Daniel Barragan, 34, went to his vehicle to retrieve a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire on a group that was standing outside the building.

Ad

Two people, April Rodriguez, 32, and Dan Edward Martinez, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third shooting victim, Mauro Rodriguez, 26, died at the hospital.

Two other people were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Barragan fled the location, police said, but was arrested the next day during a traffic stop at Southwest Military Drive and Curtis.

Anyone with information on the second suspect is asked to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

Related Stories: