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Local News

SAFD finds body wrapped in materials while putting out Southeast Side brush fire, police say

It is unclear how the body arrived at the location, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A body was found after San Antonio Fire Department crews responded to a small brush fire Saturday morning on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Fire crews responded to the fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Police said as crews extinguished the fire, they saw what appeared to be a body wrapped in different materials before being set on fire. SAFD contacted SAPD to assist.

It is unclear how the body arrived at the location, police said. No victim or suspect information has been released.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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