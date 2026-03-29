SAFD finds body wrapped in materials while putting out Southeast Side brush fire, police say It is unclear how the body arrived at the location, police say SAN ANTONIO – A body was found after San Antonio Fire Department crews responded to a small brush fire Saturday morning on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Fire crews responded to the fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rigsby Avenue.
Police said as crews extinguished the fire, they saw what appeared to be a body wrapped in different materials before being set on fire. SAFD contacted SAPD to assist.
It is unclear how the body arrived at the location, police said. No victim or suspect information has been released.
Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Read also: Woman accused of intentionally driving over man at Southeast Side H-E-B parking lot in 2025
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Cold front is here bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures ▶ 0:35 Cold front is here bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu ▶ 1:28 Atascosa County fire seems like a bad case of déjà vu New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores ▶ 1:05 New SNAP restrictions affecting some stores Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art ▶ 1:10 Proposed border wall threatens prehistoric cave art Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast ▶ 0:12 Adam Caskey has your Weather Authority cold front forecast Hundreds of millions of dollars lost each year to scams at crypto ATMs ▶ 0:41 Hundreds of millions of dollars lost each year to scams at crypto ATMs Bank teller and police officer help stop a scam ▶ 1:29 Bank teller and police officer help stop a scam Family of Matthew Guerra reacts to guilty verdict ▶ 0:20 Family of Matthew Guerra reacts to guilty verdict Family reacts to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado trial ▶ 1:03 Family reacts to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado trial Verdict reached in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial ▶ 0:56 Verdict reached in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial Castle Hills police department says the armed suspect shot this morning has died ▶ 0:26 Castle Hills police department says the armed suspect shot this morning has died How to find accurate TSA wait times at airports around the country ▶ 1:27 How to find accurate TSA wait times at airports around the country Records show New Braunfels ISD pulling, restricting more books than it has publicly listed ▶ 2:13 Records show New Braunfels ISD pulling, restricting more books than it has publicly listed Residents hope to stave off light pollution caused by rapid growth of nearby San Antonio ▶ 1:15 Residents hope to stave off light pollution caused by rapid growth of nearby San Antonio 74 year old woman hit crossing South General McMullen ▶ 1:36 74 year old woman hit crossing South General McMullen Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney are coming back after sitting empty ▶ 2:19 Lake Placid and Lake McQueeney are coming back after sitting empty New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners ▶ 0:37 New emissions test could cost Bexar County vehicle owners Victims’ families sound off on Bexar County DA after accused double murderer gets 50-year sentence ▶ 0:40 Victims’ families sound off on Bexar County DA after accused double murderer gets 50-year sentence San Antonio attorney admits stealing over half a million dollars from children's inheritance. ▶ 0:33 San Antonio attorney admits stealing over half a million dollars from children's inheritance. Watch 'Dangerous Lessons' Monday at 9 pm ▶ 0:36 Watch 'Dangerous Lessons' Monday at 9 pm Arrest made in deadly car racing accident ▶ 1:30 Arrest made in deadly car racing accident Spurs respond after viral video at game sparks backlash ▶ 0:52 Spurs respond after viral video at game sparks backlash Is the 'smokable' hemp market about to be set ablaze? ▶ 1:40 Is the 'smokable' hemp market about to be set ablaze? Reuniting items found along the Guadalupe River after the deadly floods ▶ 1:59 Reuniting items found along the Guadalupe River after the deadly floods Week one of Christopher Preciado trial wraps up ▶ 1:06 Week one of Christopher Preciado trial wraps up Previous photo Next photo