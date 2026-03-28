Woman accused of intentionally driving over man at Southeast Side H-E-B parking lot in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is accused of intentionally hitting a man with her vehicle and driving over him in an H-E-B parking lot on the Southeast Side in August 2025, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jullianna Marie Favella, 20, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on March 21. Favella was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash.

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The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2025, in the 4100 block of New Braunfels Avenue at McCreless Market.

Favella and the man did not know each other, according to the affidavit. Both exchanged words in front of the store before the man walked away with a shopping cart.

Surveillance video investigators obtained from H-E-B showed Favella’s vehicle driving in front of the man and parking. The affidavit states that Favella and the driver got out of the vehicle and exchanged words with the man before he walked away again.

When the man is about 25 feet away, the affidavit states Favella “quickly” drove forward, knocking the man to the ground with the car.

Favella then stopped the vehicle, turned toward the man and drove over him, stopping with the man “entirely underneath the car,” according to the affidavit.

Favella reverses, lets the initial driver get back in on the passenger’s side and drives away.

Favella was released on bond from the Bexar County jail on March 22, jail records show.

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