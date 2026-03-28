ACSO: 2 arrested after 150-mile pursuit linked to human smuggling attempt ends in Atascosa County

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said border patrol agents spotted a vehicle linked to a human smuggling attempt at the checkpoint Friday evening, which led to a pursuit.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Two people were taken into custody after more than a 100-mile pursuit that began at a border patrol checkpoint north of Laredo and ended in Atascosa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said border patrol agents spotted a vehicle linked to a human smuggling attempt at the checkpoint Friday evening, which led to a pursuit.

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ACSO said the vehicle fled the scene and headed toward Freer, Texas.

The Freer Police Department and Duval County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop the vehicle on Texas Highway 16. The Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol later joined them.

The pursuit continued north into McMullen County and into Atascosa County, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies from both counties helped stop the vehicle by using spike strips.

ACSO said the pursuit lasted for approximately 150 miles and was stopped on Texas Highway 16, just north of FM 140.

Two people were taken into custody by DPS and the Duval County Sheriff’s Office. Both were taken to the Duval County Jail and will face multiple felony charges, ACSO said.

Two additional people suspected of being in the country illegally were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol, authorities said.

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