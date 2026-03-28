Woman detained after stabbing on Southwest Side, police say

The stabbing happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Peabody Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was detained after a stabbing that left a man critically injured on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The stabbing happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Peabody Avenue.

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Police said the 40-year-old man was found with various stab wounds to his upper body. The man was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the 22-year-old woman fled the scene.

While at the scene, SAPD said officers made contact with the woman who returned and was detained.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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