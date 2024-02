UVALDE, Texas – Construction on Uvalde CISD’s new elementary school is slated to begin next week, the district’s superintendent announced at Monday’s board meeting.

Uvalde CISD broke ground on the replacement for Robb Elementary nearly four months ago.

The district, however, says it still needs money to finish the project.

It’s currently about $20 million short on funding.

The district is working with the Uvalde Moving Forward Foundation to help raise the money.