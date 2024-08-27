81º
Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation to receive $10 million donation for new elementary school

Donation to be presented during a press conference on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation is expected to receive a $10 million donation Tuesday for a new elementary school.

The donor is also providing a $5 million matching grant to the foundation.

According to the district, each donation to the ‘Hope Blooms in Uvalde” campaign will be matched dollar for dollar.

The district said in a press release that the foundation has raised more than 80% of the funds needed to complete the school.

The $5 million matching grant and raising an additional $5 million will conclude the foundation’s fundraising.

Construction for the school is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

The school will be located near Vickers Lane and Leona Road, next to Dalton Elementary School.

