Uvalde CISD ‘one step closer’ to new school replacing Robb Elementary

Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation plans to have unnamed school complete by fall 2025

Daniela Ibarra, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Max Bohannon, KSAT Intern

Tags: Uvalde, Uvalde CISD

UVALDE, Texas – Progress is being made on a new elementary school in Uvalde, according to the executive director of the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

“We took our first delivery of steel last week,” said executive director Tim Miller. “We should start seeing steel structures going up with the rest of the buildings starting this week.”

The foundation broke ground on what will be the district’s newest school in the fall of 2023.

KSAT got a look at the progress of the school ahead of the two-year mark of the Robb Elementary School shooting, where 19 kids and two teachers died on May 24, 2022.

The 21 victims have been incorporated into plans for the new Uvalde elementary school.

The $60 million project is being paid for with donations, according to Miller.

Miller said the state gave Uvalde CISD $15 million towards building a new school.

On Monday, Uvalde CISD trustees approved an agreement with the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation to formally give them access to the state funds.

Miller said the project still needs $20 million in donations.

“We are very confident that through those fundraising efforts and through our online giving, we will be able to meet our goal,” he said.

Despite weather delays, Miller said the plan is to have the school ready for students by fall 2025.

