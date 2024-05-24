Construction continues on a new Uvalde elementary school as 2-year Robb Elementary mark arrives

SAN ANTONIO – Two years ago Thursday, families in Uvalde were preparing for the end of the school year. Their lives would be forever changed 24 hours later.

As Uvalde continues to move forward, the 19 students and two teachers who died on May 24, 2022, are far from forgotten. Their school, Robb Elementary, sits empty as a new elementary school is being built about two miles away .

“It’s going to be a piece that will help the community of Uvalde move forward from the tragic events that happened two years ago,” Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Moving Forward Foundation executive director Tim Miller said.

Miller said the district plans to have the school up and running by the 2025-2026 school year. He also said the new school will honor the 21 lives lost and provide students who would have attended Robb a new educational home.

“You said this is laying the foundation for you and your team. How important is it to lay the foundation for new beginnings for this city?” KSAT asked Satterfield & Pontikes Construction senior vice president John Marshall.

“We’re real mindful of what’s going on here, and so to build a new elementary school, it doesn’t matter where it is, it’s important. Here in Uvalde, it matters just that much more,” Marshall said.

The 25-acre campus will have enough room for 800 second-, third- and fourth-grade students. The project includes several tributes to the 19 students and two teachers lost on that day two years ago.

“One thing that stuck out to me was there are a lot of glass windows in the classrooms. Any thoughts behind the visibility into each classroom?” KSAT asked Miller.

“Safety and security was one of the three core values that we focused on, so this new school meets and exceeds the standard from the state,” Miller said.

The new elementary school still needs a few things: another $20 million to cover the $60 million project and a name. Miller said he is confident everything will be ready to go by 2025.

“By fall of 2025, the school will be built, and it’ll be a place where all the children of Uvalde will be able to come to and attend,” Miller said.

Uvalde CISD has set up a website accepting donations for the new elementary school. For more information, click here.

As for Robb Elementary, a district spokesperson sent KSAT a statement on the school’s latest demolition timeline.

“Robb Elementary School has not been released to the district for demolition due to ongoing litigation, which has delayed the discussions and establishment of a timeline for the site’s future. We understand the community’s concern and eagerness for progress; however, it is important to recognize that discussions and decisions regarding demolition cannot proceed until all legal matters are resolved.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved as we navigate this complex process. We will promptly communicate once the litigation is resolved to ensure transparency and keep the community informed.”

