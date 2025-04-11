Windy weekend and a glimmer of hope long-term

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WE’RE ON REPEAT: Cool morning, warm afternoon

GUSTY WINDS: Gusts of 25-30 mph are possible at times over the weekend

LONG-TERM HOPE: Maybe, just maybe some rain beyond 7-day forecast

FORECAST

You made it! Happy Friday. Your weekend will feature warm temperatures, lots of sun, and occasional wind gusts up to 30 mph. Enjoy!

TODAY’S FORECAST

There’s not much to say other than we are in cruise control for now. Cool mornings, warm afternoons, and cloud-free skies continue.

Today's Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND FORECAST

Weekend Forecast (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DROUGHT CONDITIONS WORSEN

The updated drought monitor shows drought worsening for the area. San Antonio is seeing the worst of it, with the highest level of drought (exceptional). Reservoirs, rivers, and the aquifer are all feeling the effects.

Latest Drought Monitor (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

LONG-TERM HOPE?

Any forecast past seven days is generally unreliable, but we can look at trends and pattern changes to get a general glimpse of what may unfold into Easter weekend. We are getting some signals that a pattern shift could occur. That *could* mean rain returning to the forecast. It’s also severe weather season, so with Easter and Fiesta approaching, we’ll be updating you frequently. Stay tuned.

