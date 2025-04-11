Windy weekend and a glimmer of hope long-term

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- WE’RE ON REPEAT: Cool morning, warm afternoon
- GUSTY WINDS: Gusts of 25-30 mph are possible at times over the weekend
- LONG-TERM HOPE: Maybe, just maybe some rain beyond 7-day forecast
FORECAST
You made it! Happy Friday. Your weekend will feature warm temperatures, lots of sun, and occasional wind gusts up to 30 mph. Enjoy!
TODAY’S FORECAST
There’s not much to say other than we are in cruise control for now. Cool mornings, warm afternoons, and cloud-free skies continue.
WEEKEND FORECAST
DROUGHT CONDITIONS WORSEN
The updated drought monitor shows drought worsening for the area. San Antonio is seeing the worst of it, with the highest level of drought (exceptional). Reservoirs, rivers, and the aquifer are all feeling the effects.
LONG-TERM HOPE?
Any forecast past seven days is generally unreliable, but we can look at trends and pattern changes to get a general glimpse of what may unfold into Easter weekend. We are getting some signals that a pattern shift could occur. That *could* mean rain returning to the forecast. It’s also severe weather season, so with Easter and Fiesta approaching, we’ll be updating you frequently. Stay tuned.
