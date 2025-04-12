Readers, authors celebrate storytelling at 13th annual San Antonio Book Festival

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people made their way downtown for the 13th annual San Antonio Book Festival on Saturday, filled with some of the city’s most passionate bookworms.

The yearly event featured over 100 authors from across the country who signed books and answered questions from fans in the audience.

While some were happy to have their favorite copies personally signed, 15-year-old aspiring writer Payton Juarez said she wanted to learn more about the publishing process.

“I just love meeting people, so it’ll be incredible, and getting to learn more about how they got into the career is just going to incredible,” she said before going to a meet-and-greet.

Ellie Tinajero, a 10-year-old avid reader, said she likes reading what authors write and imagining every single detail.

“Just try to imagine everything in your head — it’ll look like a movie,” Tinajero said. “You wouldn’t even be there anymore.”

Organizers behind the event said it’s a great way to help inform people about literacy education efforts around the city while also providing a community for what can often be a solitary experience.

“When you’re reading, you’re alone,” said Anna Dobben, literary director for the festival. “But there’s other people who love books, there’s others who love the same books as you do, and they’re here."

Dobben said books can “open doors” for readers, especially children.

"You can see other worlds through books, you can understand different perspectives,” she said.

