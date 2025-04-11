Skip to main content
Clear icon
61º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘Twilight’ fans shouldn’t miss this dazzling event coming to Majestic Theatre

‘Twilight In Concert’ tickets go on sale April 12

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Majestic Theatre, Entertainment, Things To Do, San Antonio, Music
Experience "Twilight In Concert" on Oct. 12 (Zdenko HANOUT, Copyright Zdenko Hanout)

SAN ANTONIO – For fans of “The Twilight Saga”, you won’t want to miss this chance to be a part of forever.

The Majestic Theatre will be hosting “Twilight In Concert” on Oct. 12 during its 60-city national tour.

Recommended Videos

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m. CDT for this live-to-film cinematic experience, according to a release.

More than one thousand candles will accompany an orchestra ensemble playing the film’s score while playing the entire first “Twilight” movie.

The plot of Twilight revolves around Bella Swan, a teenage girl who moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, to live with her father. That’s where she meets Edward Cullen, a boy at her high school who is secretly a vampire.

As they fall in love, Edward must deal with his bloodlust while helping Bella escape a crew of the undead who want to make Bella join them.

The release said this event is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Stephanie Meyer novel that started the franchise, which has since spawned seven books, five movies, three graphic novels. various memes, and, most recently, a LEGO set of the Cullens’ house.

You can buy tickets on the “Twilight In Concert” website or through the Majestic Theatre.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS