‘Twilight’ fans shouldn’t miss this dazzling event coming to Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – For fans of “The Twilight Saga”, you won’t want to miss this chance to be a part of forever.

The Majestic Theatre will be hosting “Twilight In Concert” on Oct. 12 during its 60-city national tour.

Recommended Videos

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11, at 10 a.m. CDT for this live-to-film cinematic experience, according to a release.

More than one thousand candles will accompany an orchestra ensemble playing the film’s score while playing the entire first “Twilight” movie.

The plot of Twilight revolves around Bella Swan, a teenage girl who moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, to live with her father. That’s where she meets Edward Cullen, a boy at her high school who is secretly a vampire.

As they fall in love, Edward must deal with his bloodlust while helping Bella escape a crew of the undead who want to make Bella join them.

The release said this event is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Stephanie Meyer novel that started the franchise, which has since spawned seven books, five movies, three graphic novels. various memes, and, most recently, a LEGO set of the Cullens’ house.

You can buy tickets on the “Twilight In Concert” website or through the Majestic Theatre.