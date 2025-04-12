South Side Mayoral Forum to address key issues for San Antonio’s South Side community

San Antonio’s South Side residents will have the opportunity to hear directly from mayoral candidates at the South Side Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, April 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palo Alto College Auditorium.

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses.

San Antonio’s South Side residents will have the opportunity to hear directly from mayoral candidates at the South Side Mayoral Forum on Wednesday, April 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palo Alto College Auditorium.

Recommended Videos

This important event will allow community members to engage with the candidates and learn about their positions on the issues that matter most to South Side residents. KSAT 12 anchor/reporter RJ Marquez will moderate the forum. The forum will feature mayoral candidates:

Dr. Tim Westley

Maurico “Mau” Sanchez

Christopher Herring

Clayton Perry

Santos Alvarado

Robert Melvin

Manny Pelaez

Christopher Reyes

Gina Ortiz Jones

Dr. Adriana Rocha Garcia

Beto Altamirano

John Courage

Attendees will enjoy light snacks, refreshments, and door prizes while gaining insight into San Antonio’s future leadership. This is a critical opportunity for voters to hear firsthand how each candidate plans to address the unique challenges and opportunities in the Southside.

For more information, please contact Fernanda Cardenas at 210-279-2373.

PS. Check out the latest issue of Live from the Southside Magazine!

Subscribe to the magazine at https://bit.ly/SubscribeToLFTSS.

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.

Read more content by Live From The South Side Magazine: