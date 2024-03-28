Kroger to shut down grocery delivery service in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Kroger is leaving San Antonio, again.

The grocery chain recently announced it is closing delivery facilities in San Antonio, Austin and South Florida because they “did not meet the benchmarks we set for success.”

Recommended Videos

In 2022, the company launched an online-based grocery delivery service in the Alamo City and leased a 67,000-square-foot facility on the Northeast Side. It employed more than 160 people and included a high-tech fulfillment model.

The e-commerce-focused facility was Kroger’s first time back in San Antonio after nearly 30 years.

Now, the facility will close on May 25.

“We do not make these decisions lightly, and we understand the impact this has on associates, customers and communities,” Kroger said in the announcement online. “Kroger’s commitment to innovation means that we test and learn quickly to identify the most effective ways to deliver fresh, affordable food to our customers. Despite our best efforts, including the support from new customers, learnings from other locations and the incredible work of our associates, these facilities did not meet the benchmarks we set for success.”

May 24 is the last day customers can submit an order. May 25 is the last day for deliveries.

Customers can continue to shop with Kroger Delivery until then, and coupons and gift cards will still be accepted.

Kroger said Boost membership holders in San Antonio, Austin and South Florida can receive a full refund for both monthly and annual subscriptions. Click here for more information about membership refunds.

More consumer news: