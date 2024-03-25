Candy recalled for choking danger; Starbucks mugs recalled after severe burns reported

Roller ball candy is the focus of a safety warning and recall after one child died and another had emergency surgery.

SAN ANTONIO – Don’t buy them and don’t let your kids eat them. Safety regulators are warning about roller ball candy after one child died and another had emergency surgery.

The roller balls have liquid candy inside. The problem, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, is when kids lick the roller ball, which can come loose and get lodged in a child’s throat.

Twenty Four Six Foods is now recalling 290,000 Happiness USA Roller Ball Candies after a 7-year-boy had to have surgery to remove the ball that was stuck in his throat.

Last year, the agency announced recalls for Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which was linked to the death of a 7-year-old girl, and 70-million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.

Bottom line, the CPSC warns people not to buy any candy of that type and to toss it out if they already have it.

Check the toy box. Fisher-Price has recalled more than 200,000 Little People Mickey and Friends Figures sold in sets from May 2023 through February 2024.

Specifically, the recall covers the Donald and Daisy Duck figures because their heads can come off and a child could choke on them.

They were sold at H-E-B, Walmart, Kohls, and Amazon. Customers can contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

Safety regulators are warning parents about an infant walker sold on Amazon. They say the Comfi Baby Infant Walker fails to meet federal safety standards because it fits through doorways, is not designed to stop at the edge of a step, and babies can slip through the large leg openings.

The company is out of business, so people who own the walker are urged to throw it away.

More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded mugs made by Nestle and sold during the winter holidays are recalled after reports of people getting burned or cut.

When the metallic mugs are microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, they can overheat or break, according to the CPSC.

The mugs were not sold in Starbucks stores, but were sold online and in at other stores, including Target and Walmart from November 2023 through January 2024.

Ten injuries have been reported, including nine severe burns and blisters on fingers or hands, and one cut on a finger.

The four gift sets were sold in 11 ounce and 16 ounce sizes as part of several sets, including a Starbucks holiday gift set with two mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and mug.

Consumers should immediately stop using the mugs, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestle for a refund.