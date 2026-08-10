Buckets with Bella: Flemings family give back to San Antonio with basketball camp

SAN ANTONIO – It’s always bigger than basketball for the Flemings family.

Bella Flemings has not yet played her first college basketball game at Duke, but the former Brennan standout is already finding ways to give back to the community that helped shape her.

“What I tell myself every day is ‘go be great’” said Bella. “Their support and them pushing me, and all my siblings, they’re who I attribute my success to today.”

Flemings was back in San Antonio this week to host a basketball camp for young athletes. The event brought together local players and some familiar faces, including her brother, Kingston Flemings, a Brennan alum and Atlanta Hawks rookie.

“We know the players we are, the people we are,” Kingston said, “so we’ll continue to try to get better going forward.”

Bella used the camp as a way to connect with the next generation of San Antonio basketball players. The message of the day centered on hard work, opportunity and “paying that forward.”

“Send the elevator back down,” father Dee Flemings said, “so when you get to the top, then you got to reach back down and help somebody up”.

For young players in attendance, the camp included a financial literacy class, a health class and offered a chance to learn from two athletes who recently came through the same gyms and neighborhoods they know well.

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