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Sports

Brandeis alum Rian Forestier hosts free basketball clinic to empower San Antonio girls

Forestier brought in some of San Antonio basketball talent for the event, including Bella Flemings and Jordan Pete

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Brandeis High School alum Rian Forestier recently wrapped up her sophomore season at the University of Southern California and is giving back to the basketball community in her hometown.

Through her nonprofit, 4Ward, Forestier hosted “StrongHer Together,” a free empowerment and basketball clinic for middle and high school girls from Title I schools.

Forestier brought in some of San Antonio’s top basketball talent for the event, including incoming Duke standout Bella Flemings from Brennan and Sotomayor’s Jordan Pete, who is headed to Lamar next season, along with several other local collegiate athletes.

“We’re having real-life talks — not media-trained talks, not perfect-answers talks,” Forestier said.

Forestier said her goal was to create an authentic environment where the girls could have meaningful conversations and play basketball.

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