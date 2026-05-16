Brotherly showdown: Ethan Salas, Jose Salas face off for first time at Wolff Stadium

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a brother-versus-brother matchup this week at Wolff Stadium as the San Antonio Missions host the Wichita Wind Surge.

Missions catcher Ethan Salas, a high-profile San Diego Padres prospect, and his brother, Wind Surge shortstop Jose Salas, a Minnesota Twins prospect, are opposing each other on the field for the first time.

The Missions lead the series 3-1 after a 10-3 victory over the Wind Surge on Friday night.

The showdown comes in the minor leagues, with both brothers hoping to reach the major leagues soon.

Watch KSAT 12 Sports’ sit-down with the Salas brothers in the video player above.

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