Brotherly showdown: Ethan Salas, Jose Salas face off for first time at Wolff Stadium

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a brother-versus-brother matchup this week at Wolff Stadium as the San Antonio Missions host the Wichita Wind Surge.
Missions catcher Ethan Salas, a high-profile San Diego Padres prospect, and his brother, Wind Surge shortstop Jose Salas, a Minnesota Twins prospect, are opposing each other on the field for the first time.
The Missions lead the series 3-1 after a 10-3 victory over the Wind Surge on Friday night.
The showdown comes in the minor leagues, with both brothers hoping to reach the major leagues soon.
Watch KSAT 12 Sports’ sit-down with the Salas brothers in the video player above.
Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter.
She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California.
Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.