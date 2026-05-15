Floresville cruises past Robstown 11-1 in Game 1 of regional semifinal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Floresville Tigers opened the Class 4A Division II regional semifinal series with an 11-1 win over Robstown on Friday night in Corpus Christi.
Floresville jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. With the Tigers already ahead 2-0, Nolan Westbrook reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Austin Beyer to score and extend the lead to 3-0.
Robstown answered in the second inning when Paxton Salinas blasted a solo home run over the left-field wall to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Tigers responded in the bottom half of the inning as Jacob Guevara doubled on a fly ball to left field, bringing home Isaiah Jimenez to make it 4-1.
Floresville continued to pull away and secured the run-rule victory, taking Game 1 of the best-of-three series, 11-1.
Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday in Beeville.
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.