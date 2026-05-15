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Sports

Floresville cruises past Robstown 11-1 in Game 1 of regional semifinal

Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday in Beeville

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Floresville Tigers opened the Class 4A Division II regional semifinal series with an 11-1 win over Robstown on Friday night in Corpus Christi.

Floresville jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. With the Tigers already ahead 2-0, Nolan Westbrook reached on a fielder’s choice that allowed Austin Beyer to score and extend the lead to 3-0.

Robstown answered in the second inning when Paxton Salinas blasted a solo home run over the left-field wall to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Tigers responded in the bottom half of the inning as Jacob Guevara doubled on a fly ball to left field, bringing home Isaiah Jimenez to make it 4-1.

Floresville continued to pull away and secured the run-rule victory, taking Game 1 of the best-of-three series, 11-1.

Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday in Beeville.

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