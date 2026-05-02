Reagan rolls past Brennan 10-1 in Game 3, advances to area round of HS baseball playoffs

SAN ANTONIO – Brennan and Reagan met at North East Sports Park on Saturday for a series-deciding Game 3 in the first round of the high school baseball playoffs.

In the first inning, Reagan struck early with two runners on base. Dylan Sabariego hit the ball to shortstop, allowing Will Van Wisse to score and spark an explosive outing for the Rattlers.

Moments later, Bodie Weyman drove the ball down the third-base line, bringing in two more runs.

Reagan cruised past Brennan 10-1 to advance to the area round of the playoffs.

“The first night we did not have a very good approach at the plate, and it kind of showed, but last night and tonight, we swung the bat really well,” Reagan Head Coach Chans Chapman said.

Reagan baseball has made the playoffs 25 times in their program history, including 22 appearances under Chapman. The Rattlers are awaiting their next opponent.

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