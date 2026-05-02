Toros bring spring football back to San Antonio, return with new leadership

SAN ANTONIO – Less than a year after the United Football League and the Brahmas left the Alamo City, a local group is trying to prove spring football can still work in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Toros are a founding member of the new Continental Football League, but they aren’t starting from scratch.

The Toros carry the legacy of one of the original Continental Football League’s championship contenders, falling just short of the 1969 title in a sudden-death overtime.

The Toros unveiled their uniforms at a community event Friday, allowing fans to meet the new players and coaches representing San Antonio.

Stan Bedwell serves as the head coach of the Toros, bringing coaching experience from high school, college and professional football on three different continents.

Beyond winning a championship, Bedwell said his goal is to build a stable, lasting team in San Antonio.

“Becoming ingrained within San Antonio,” Bedwell said, “we’re a team that’s here to stay and not the fly-by-night that I know has happened time and time again with a lot of the pro football teams in San Antonio.”

The Toros will play their home games at Benson Stadium on the campus of the University of the Incarnate Word. Their schedule is as follows:

Preseason vs. Tennessee Hornets | 7 p.m. May 24

Week 1 at Texas Syndicate | 7 p.m. May 30

Week 2 at Fort Worth Braves

Week 3 vs. Tall City Black Gold | 7 p.m. June 13

Week 4 vs. Texas Syndicate | 7 p.m. June 20

Week 5 at Tall City Black Gold | 7 p.m. June 28

Week 6 vs. Fort Worth Braves | 3 p.m. July 5

Southern Division Championship | July 11

Continental Football League Championship | July 19

Read also: