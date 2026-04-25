UTSA Roadrunners open spring with 7-7 tie at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners hosted their annual spring football game at the Alamodome on Saturday.

The game ended in a 7-7 tie. The defense started slow but caught up with the offense.

Brandon Tennison connected with Will Henderson III for the biggest play of the game. Henderson went 69 yards for a touchdown.

Head coach Jeff Traylor said his first impression of the team is positive. After all, the crew has only been together for four months.

“As the head coach, I’m the only one rooting for the tie,” Traylor said. ”I thought we were pretty clean with our ones on offense.”

“For us not to have as many mistakes, coming together as a team and never playing with each other, it’s going very well,” said Henderson, a redshirt sophomore running back for the Roadrunners. “I just feel like we have so much potential.”

“I’ll say better than the defense — from our defense when we won conference champions — that’s what it’s looking like right now," said Owen Pewee, a redshirt senior linebacker for the Roadrunners. “We’re looking real scary.”

Their first game in September will be against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Sept. 6 at the Alamodome. The time is to be determined.

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