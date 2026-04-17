Lanier softball reaches playoffs for first time since 2000 Lady Voks will face a strong Burbank Bulldogs team at 7 p.m. Friday SAN ANTONIO – High school softball playoffs are knocking on our door as the regular season wraps up.
With that, the Lanier High School softball team is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2000.
Talk about a special group. At practice on Thursday, KSAT caught up with the Lady Voks, who said this year is “the new standard.”
“It’s something that we’ve been working toward these last four years,” said Mady Barrera, Lanier’s head softball coach.
“Everything that we’ve heard people say — ‘It’s Lanier, it’s Lanier’ — that really brought us an advantage,” said Serenity Vega, first baseman and catcher.
Before the playoffs, they’ll face a strong Burbank Bulldogs team at 7 p.m. on Friday. Both teams have their spots secured in the postseason.
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About the Author Ashley Gonzalez headshot
Ashley Gonzalez is a sports reporter at KSAT. She joined the team from Jacksonville, Florida, where she was the weekend sports anchor.
Before her time in Jacksonville, she was in Corpus Christi at KIII. There, she became the first woman sports anchor in the station's history.
Gonzalez is from the Rio Grande Valley and grew up in Weslaco.
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