Burbank softball standout signs commitment to Oklahoma Wesleyan University

SAN ANTONIO – It was a special day at Burbank High School, where softball standout Evelyn Lopez signed her commitment letter to Oklahoma Wesleyan University. She earned the scholarship after years of working on her craft.

Just last season, as a junior, she had 400 strikeouts, which is the most in program history.

Lopez said while that’s just a statistic, keeping up with it led her to where she is now.

“I’m super excited. I just hope I get to prove what I have out there. It’s important just knowing where I stand in ERA, walks, strikeouts, hit by pitch, homeruns. Very, very important to me,” Lopez said.

At Oklahoma Wesleyan University, she plans to study pre-med. Lopez is a certified medical assistant after passing her CMA.

Her head coach, Juan Guerrero, is proud of what she does for the Bulldogs on the field, but especially off the field.

“I want my girls to succeed at the next level, and that’s going to be our focus at Burbank High School, is that they’re going to play, yes. But really, signing and getting their academics,” Guerrero said.

The Bulldogs play their final district game at 7 p.m. on Friday against Lanier.

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