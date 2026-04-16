Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
FBI looking for potential victims of Corpus Christi tire shop owner charged with kidnapping, fraud
Castle Hills police chief resigns after 6 months, says role wasn’t ‘right long-term fit’
SAPD: Woman shot, found dead at Northwest Side home
Leon Valley police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash; held on $250K bond
Camp Mystic official testifies that deaths still haven't officially been reported to state agency
Second suspect arrested, charged with capital murder in connection with 2022 drive-by shooting
Criminal investigation launched after dog attack injures woman on Northwest Side
LIST: Singers, bands performing during Fiesta 2026
Woman arrested after standoff at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say
Judson ISD school board approves new campus boundaries, staff cuts

Sports

Burbank softball standout signs commitment to Oklahoma Wesleyan University

The Bulldogs play their final district game at 7 p.m. on Friday against Lanier

Ashley Gonzalez, Sports Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – It was a special day at Burbank High School, where softball standout Evelyn Lopez signed her commitment letter to Oklahoma Wesleyan University. She earned the scholarship after years of working on her craft.

Just last season, as a junior, she had 400 strikeouts, which is the most in program history.

Lopez said while that’s just a statistic, keeping up with it led her to where she is now.

“I’m super excited. I just hope I get to prove what I have out there. It’s important just knowing where I stand in ERA, walks, strikeouts, hit by pitch, homeruns. Very, very important to me,” Lopez said.

At Oklahoma Wesleyan University, she plans to study pre-med. Lopez is a certified medical assistant after passing her CMA.

Her head coach, Juan Guerrero, is proud of what she does for the Bulldogs on the field, but especially off the field.

“I want my girls to succeed at the next level, and that’s going to be our focus at Burbank High School, is that they’re going to play, yes. But really, signing and getting their academics,” Guerrero said.

The Bulldogs play their final district game at 7 p.m. on Friday against Lanier.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...