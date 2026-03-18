Wagner girls basketball coach Annissa Jackson’s journey from adversity to greatness

As part of KSAT Sports’ Women’s History Month series celebrating inspiring women in San Antonio sports, we turn the spotlight on Annissa Jackson, the head coach of the Wagner High School girls basketball team.

In an interview with Mary Rominger, Jackson opened up about her remarkable path to becoming one of the most accomplished and intense coaches in the area.

Last season, Jackson guided Wagner to their first-ever state championship appearance in program history, reaching the Class 5A Division I final at the Alamodome before falling to Denton Ryan.

This year, the Thunderbirds were unstoppable, finishing the regular season undefeated at 32-0 and entering the playoffs as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A.

Few people embody a fiercer competitive spirit than Jackson — she hates losing more than almost anyone. But her “winning ways” stem from a deeply personal backstory of resilience and sacrifice.

Raised without her parents, Jackson was brought up by her grandmother, who became the guiding force in her life.

Her route to coaching was anything but conventional.

Originally aspiring to become a lawyer, Jackson attended the University of Texas, where she played under legendary coach Jody Conradt and discovered her true passion for coaching.

After college, she received a callback from the Indiana Fever in the WNBA, a dream opportunity that could have launched a professional career.

However, Jackson made the selfless choice to stay in San Antonio. Her grandmother’s health was declining, and family came first.

Jackson’s story is a powerful reminder during Women’s History Month: True success often comes from the hardest paths, guided by love, sacrifice and unyielding determination.

Click the video player above for the full interview with Jackson.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.