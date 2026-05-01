Saudi Arabia, Senegal to play 2026 FIFA World Cup Friendly in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo City officially landed a high-profile match ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in North America.

San Antonio FC announced on Friday that Saudi Arabia will play Senegal in an international friendly on Tuesday, June 9 at Toyota Field. Match time is set for 6 p.m.

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The friendly will serve as an appetizer before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which officially kicks off on June 11.

“We’re excited to bring a high-quality international matchup to Toyota Field and showcase not only our club’s facilities, but the city of San Antonio to a global audience,” Senior Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo said in a statement. “Being a part of an event connected to the World Cup is a tremendous opportunity for our organization and community. We’re looking forward to seeing our fans show up in full force and demonstrate the welcoming, passionate spirit that makes San Antonio such a special place to host. This is another great example of our commitment to bringing top-level events to Toyota Field and continuing to elevate our city on the international stage.”

Tickets for the friendly go on sale at 2 p.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster’s website.

TOYOTA FIELD IS GOING INTERNATIONAL 🌍



Toyota Field will host an international friendly between the Saudi Arabia and Senegal men’s national teams on Tuesday, June 9 🙌



Tickets will go on sale to the general public today at 2PM here: https://t.co/XHJOOTnIZc 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/lAAIs3GFd3 — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) May 1, 2026

Saudi Arabia, which is in Group H of the FIFA World Cup, will face Uruguay on June 15. Senegal will have its first Group I match against France on June 16.

While the FIFA World Cup trophy made a stop in the Alamo City on Thursday, San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones hinted at San Antonio hosting some of the clubs for upcoming matches.

“We’re really excited to be hosting the visiting teams during their down time during the games as well as visitors that are coming in from all over the world to celebrate their teams,” Jones said on Thursday.

San Antonio is no stranger to hosting international friendlies. In 2024, the Alamo City landed the Clásico Regio between Tigres and the Rayados de Monterrey — Mexico’s two most prominent clubs.

Back in February, Austin FC announced that the club would be hosting the Saudi Arabian Football Federation for the men’s national team to reside and train for their upcoming World Cup matches.

San Antonio FC has also hosted international friendlies before. In 2023, SAFC hosted England’s Sunderland AFC in a sold-out match. Later this year, SAFC will host Germany’s SV Darmstadt 98 at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29. Tickets for that match can be also purchased here.

The first official World Cup match will be on June 11 when Mexico faces South Africa at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. On the following day, the United States will face Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

KSAT 12 Sports have more on Friday’s announcement and preview SAFC’s next home match against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks at 9:35 p.m. tonight on KSAT Sports Now, which streams live and for free on KSAT Plus.

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