Boerne Champion blanks Southwest in Game 3, advances to regional semifinal

SAN ANTONIO – Boerne Champion baseball advanced to the 5A Region 4 Semifinals on Saturday, after shutting out Southwest 6-0 in Game 3 of the area round.

The game remained scoreless until the fifth inning, when Chargers slugger Zak Al-Arashi launched a two-run home run to right-center field, scoring himself and Blake Ott for a 2-0 lead.

Later in the inning, Lyndon Austin laid down a bunt, and a Southwest error at third base allowed two more runs to score, as Champion extended its lead.

“This is the expectation. We found a way to do it and get it done,” Chargers coach Ben Woodchick said. “It wasn’t our best baseball, but there’s a lot of grit that goes into this, months of work.”

“The last two days have been a little frustrating, but I think we battled throughout the week. It’s awesome,” said Owen Kuhl, a junior pitcher for the Chargers.

“We practice very hard, we take things very serious and we transfer it to the game,” senior catcher Jaedyn Yamaguchi said.

Champion will face the Palmview Lobos on Saturday, May 16, in the regional semifinal.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.