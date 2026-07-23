Affidavit: Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Northeast Side credit union

SAN ANTONIO – Police arrested one suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Security Service Federal Credit Union on the Northeast Side, according to an arrest affidavit.

Omar Resendez-Diaz, 57, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery, according to Bexar County court records.

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The robbery happened July 18, just before 11 a.m., in the 6900 block of North Loop 1604 East.

The affidavit says Resendez-Diaz and another suspect entered the credit union wearing masks, armed with a handgun and a machete.

Police told KSAT the suspects demanded money from a teller and stole personal belongings from several people inside, including wallets and purses, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle used in the robbery was later found abandoned on Nacogdoches Road, according to the affidavit. The vehicle had been reported stolen in an aggravated robbery July 17, and the suspects’ clothing in that case matched the clothing worn by one of the credit union robbery suspects.

The affidavit said surveillance video from the area where the vehicle was abandoned shows a Toyota Tundra arriving and leaving. The truck was registered to Resendez-Diaz.

Police body-camera video from before the robbery shows Resendez-Diaz wearing clothing that matched one of the suspects in the bank robbery, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said there was enough evidence to show Resendez-Diaz was a suspect in the credit union armed bank robbery. San Antonio police said stolen items were recovered during his arrest.

Resendez-Diaz was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, according to jail records.

The second suspect remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

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