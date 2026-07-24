Free and low-cost spay, neuter options available for San Antonio pet owners

SAN ANTONIO – Following two recent large-scale animal seizure cases in San Antonio, animal advocates are reminding pet owners that free and low-cost spay and neuter services are available across the city.

Experts say spaying and neutering pets can help reduce unwanted litters and ease overcrowding at local animal shelters.

The City of San Antonio offers free spay and neuter surgeries for many qualifying residents through its Animal Care Services program.

The city works with several local clinics and organizations, including the East Side Spay & Neuter Clinic, West Side Spay & Neuter Clinic, SNIPSA and Spay Neuter Network.

Depending on the program, pets may also receive a rabies vaccine and microchip at no additional cost.

Residents who do not qualify for free services may still be eligible for low-cost options through participating organizations. Those services are often less expensive than surgeries performed at private veterinary clinics.

Appointments can fill quickly as shelters and rescue organizations continue dealing with overcrowding.

SNIPSA told KSAT it has completed 3,000 spay and neuter surgeries so far this year, setting a new record for the organization.

To find out whether you qualify, visit the San Antonio Animal Care Services website, select “Spay & Neuter Services” and follow the instructions to make an appointment. The website will indicate whether your ZIP code qualifies for free services.

Pet owners can also contact SNIPSA and Spay Neuter Network directly for information about available appointments and low-cost programs.

Anyone who suspects an animal is being abused, neglected or harmed is encouraged to call 311. Animal Care Services can dispatch an officer to investigate, and reports may be made anonymously.

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