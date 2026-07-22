SAWS offers rebates, coupons to San Antonio homeowners who make water-saving upgrades

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is putting money back in residents’ pockets — but only if they’re willing to make some water-saving changes at home.

SAWS offers free consultations for homeowners to assess their irrigation systems and identify opportunities to conserve water. For those who qualify, the rebates can be significant.

“So for taking out the whole thing, your maximum available rebate would be 2,150 bucks,” said Cleve Powell, a SAWS conservation planner.

KSAT’s Daniela Ibarra received a firsthand look at how the process works, starting with something most homeowners rarely think about — the water meter.

“This is basically where all the water comes into your house. And if you suspect that you have a leak, this is the first place to start,” Powell said.

Powell showed Ibarra how to read the meter to detect a potential leak. If the meter reads zero, there’s nothing to worry about.

“If you were to have a leak, it would say like zero point something,” Powell said. When Ibarra asked if zero meant she was in the clear, Powell confirmed: “Yeah, you’re zero, and you’re good.”

Rebates tied to irrigation systems

For homeowners with sprinkler systems, the savings can add up quickly. Powell explained that rebate amounts are tied to the number of irrigation zones in a system.

Ibarra’s home has a seven-zone system — a setup she rarely uses.

“I really don’t know how to use this other than turning it on,” Ibarra said.

Powell was quick to offer help but also pointed out that a system that sits unused still has value, at least when it comes to rebates.

“So since you don’t use it, I can’t save you any water. But the cool thing is that if you want to get a rebate, you’ve got a seven-zone system. So for taking out the whole thing, your maximum available rebate would be 2,150 bucks,” Powell said.

When asked what she thought seeing that number, Ibarra didn’t hesitate.

“I mean, that’s a lot of money,” she said.

Powell agreed and explained the thinking behind the program.

“The idea is like, we’re buying that water back,” he said.

Conservation still matters, even after a rainy stretch.

Even with San Antonio receiving recent rainfall, SAWS says water conservation remains a priority — especially heading into the height of summer.

Residents interested in a free irrigation consultation or learning more about available rebates can contact SAWS directly.

SAWS coupons, rebate programs

From checking on your swimming pools to updating your flower beds, SAWS offers several different coupons and rebate programs to help you conserve water and save money.