Man arrives at North Side apartment complex with multiple stab wounds, SAPD says Officers were not able to find the scene where the man was stabbed SAPD patrol vehicle at the scene of a North Side stabbing call. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was hospitalized after he arrived at a North Side apartment complex with stab wounds.
Officers responded to the stabbing just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Laurens Lane, which is located near Oakwell Farms Parkway.
Officers were not able to find the scene where the man was stabbed, and no information on the suspect was provided either.
SAPD believes the man was stabbed at a different location and then went to the apartment complex to find help.
Further information was not readily available.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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