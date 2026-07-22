Man arrives at North Side apartment complex with multiple stab wounds, SAPD says

SAPD patrol vehicle at the scene of a North Side stabbing call.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a man was hospitalized after he arrived at a North Side apartment complex with stab wounds.

Officers responded to the stabbing just before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Laurens Lane, which is located near Oakwell Farms Parkway.

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Officers were not able to find the scene where the man was stabbed, and no information on the suspect was provided either.

SAPD believes the man was stabbed at a different location and then went to the apartment complex to find help.

Further information was not readily available.

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