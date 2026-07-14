⚠️FLOOD RISK CONTINUES⚠️: Heavy rain has fallen overnight, especially west of San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FLOOD WARNINGS: Medina, Bandera, Uvalde Counties through 8am

MORNING COMMUTE: Rain, wet roads possible in San Antonio

FLOOD RISK CONTINUES: Flash flooding likely in spots through Thursday AM

FORECAST

TODAY

Flooding is underway for areas along Highway 90 from Hondo to Uvalde and north into Bandera County. Radar has estimated of up to 6″ of rainfall northwest of Hondo. Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue across the area through the morning hours, with more rounds potentially later today. It remains impossible to pinpoint where bullseyes of rainfall will be, but all areas, especially along and west of I-35 need to be weather aware. Anyone who lives or is staying along a creek or river will want to monitor water levels closely.

Flood Risk Today (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY

More rounds of heavy rain are forecast to develop tonight into Wednesday. Like this morning, pockets of very heavy rainfall will set up across the area. The most likely areas to see flooding will be those along Highway 90, mainly west of San Antonio, north into the Hill Country. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday.

Flash Flood Watch continues through Thursday (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

THURSDAY AND BEYOND

The heaviest rainfall will slowly shift west toward the Rio Grande on Thursday. By Friday and into the weekend, rain chances will decrease, while temperatures warm.

Extended Forecast (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

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