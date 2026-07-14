⚠️FLOOD RISK CONTINUES⚠️: Heavy rain has fallen overnight, especially west of San Antonio

FLOOD WARNINGS: Medina, Bandera, Uvalde Counties through 8am
MORNING COMMUTE: Rain, wet roads possible in San Antonio
FLOOD RISK CONTINUES: Flash flooding likely in spots through Thursday AM
FORECAST
TODAY
Flooding is underway for areas along Highway 90 from Hondo to Uvalde and north into Bandera County. Radar has estimated of up to 6″ of rainfall northwest of Hondo. Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue across the area through the morning hours, with more rounds potentially later today. It remains impossible to pinpoint where bullseyes of rainfall will be, but all areas, especially along and west of I-35 need to be weather aware. Anyone who lives or is staying along a creek or river will want to monitor water levels closely.
TONIGHT & WEDNESDAY
More rounds of heavy rain are forecast to develop tonight into Wednesday. Like this morning, pockets of very heavy rainfall will set up across the area. The most likely areas to see flooding will be those along Highway 90, mainly west of San Antonio, north into the Hill Country. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday.
THURSDAY AND BEYOND
The heaviest rainfall will slowly shift west toward the Rio Grande on Thursday. By Friday and into the weekend, rain chances will decrease, while temperatures warm.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.