More than 150 power outages reported across Medina County, map shows

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – More than 150 power outages have been reported across Medina County on Tuesday morning as heavy rain continues to fall throughout the area.

As of 7 a.m., more than 1,200 customers are affected by the outages near Hondo and Castroville, according to the Medina County Power Outage Map.

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Most of the outages are happening along U.S Highway 90, located west of San Antonio, the outage map shows.

At the moment, there is a Flood Warning in effect for Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

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