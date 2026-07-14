More than 150 power outages reported across Medina County, map shows
Most of the outages are happening along U.S Highway 90, west of San Antonio
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – More than 150 power outages have been reported across Medina County on Tuesday morning as heavy rain continues to fall throughout the area.
As of 7 a.m., more than 1,200 customers are affected by the outages near Hondo and Castroville, according to the Medina County Power Outage Map.
Most of the outages are happening along U.S Highway 90, located west of San Antonio, the outage map shows.
At the moment, there is a Flood Warning in effect for Medina, Bandera and Uvalde counties until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
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Madalynn Lambert is a Reporter at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.