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WEATHER ALERT

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KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of lightning, flooding in San Antonio area

Rounds of rainfall will continue in some spots through Thursday

KSAT Digital Staff

Photos released on KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT viewers shared photos of lightning, street flooding and rain gauges as storms moved through the San Antonio area on Tuesday.

There are ongoing Flash Flood Warnings across Edwards, Kinney, Medina, and Uvalde counties from torrential rains. Some of these areas have seen over 6-8 inches of rain, and flooding is ongoing.

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In Bexar County, rain is adding up, causing some street flooding.

This is just our first day with rain. Rounds of rain will continue in some spots through Thursday, and a Flood Watch remains in effect.

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CathiP

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Far North Central
County road 351 near hondo
James

County road 351 near hondo

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Hondo
This was the strike that woke me up last night. I'm sure there will be more strikes real soon.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

This was the strike that woke me up last night. I'm sure there will be more strikes real soon.

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Stone Oak
We were Blessed with 3 inches in the Westover Hills area!!!
Yvonne Scherny

We were Blessed with 3 inches in the Westover Hills area!!!

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Far West Side

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.