KSAT Connect: Viewers share photos of lightning, flooding in San Antonio area

KSAT viewers shared photos of lightning, street flooding and rain gauges as storms moved through the San Antonio area on Tuesday.

There are ongoing Flash Flood Warnings across Edwards, Kinney, Medina, and Uvalde counties from torrential rains. Some of these areas have seen over 6-8 inches of rain, and flooding is ongoing.

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>> ⚠️FLOOD RISK CONTINUES⚠️: Ongoing flooding west of San Antonio and in Hill Country

In Bexar County, rain is adding up, causing some street flooding.

This is just our first day with rain. Rounds of rain will continue in some spots through Thursday, and a Flood Watch remains in effect.

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