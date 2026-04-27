SAISD to host town hall for community input in superintendent search

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees is inviting community members to help shape the future of the district as it begins the search for its next superintendent.

The board will host a town hall meeting on Monday, April 27, to gather public feedback that will guide the superintendent search process and help establish priorities for the district’s leadership moving forward.

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Last month, Superintendent Jaime Aquino announced he will retire in January 2027 after 40 years in public education

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the SAISD Board Room at 514 W. Quincy St. and will also be available virtually. Click here to RSVP for the town hall or watch it virtually.

District leaders say the event is designed to ensure the superintendent search reflects the voices of students, families, staff, and community stakeholders.

“This is your district, and your voice is the most important part of getting it right,” SAISD Board President Alicia Sebastian said in a statement.

Community members can also provide input through an online survey, which will remain open through Wednesday, April 29. Click here to find the link to the survey.

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