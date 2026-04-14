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Local News

TxDOT to install concrete barrier on Southwest Side after repeat crashes, councilman says

City and state met to create a plan for crash-prone area

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Cars continue to crash on Southwest Loop 410 near Dartmoor Street six months after a car plowed into a man’s bedroom.

On Oct. 26, 2025, a person drove their car through Juan Rodriguez’ bedroom wall while driving on the Loop 410 access road on the Southwest Side.

“This is the fourth time that there’s been a car wreck in my property, but this is the first time it’s gone into the house,” Rodriguez said back in October.

Since then, several neighbors have shared their complaints of the same issue: speeding.

“Come off that exit flying. They ran through our fence like five times, six times,” neighbor Scott said.

Another neighbor, Marcus, said, “I hear them speeding all night.

District 4 City Councilman Edward Mungia previously said the issue isn’t solely in the city’s hands because the access road is maintained by the state.

Mungia said a project is planned to replace the current barrier system.

“They (Texas Department of Transportation) are going to remove those metal barriers that everyone just goes right through when they crash and they’re going to concrete lips all along the access road,” Mungia said. “It’s just a couple feet, two or three feet off the ground, and it’s got just solid concrete ... to help prevent cars from going past that.”

However, he said that project is still about a year away. In the meantime, there are some mitigation steps planned.

“We talked to TxDOT about adding something in the right-of-way, so we have those out in the community, speed radar feedback signs,” Mungia said. “We will also be having SAPD (San Antonio Police Department) do some enforcement.”

For residents like Rodriguez, the wait is the problem, and the proposed stopgaps aren’t enough.

“What we need is speed bumps so that people can actually be forced to slow down,” Rodriguez said.

He said the repeated crashes have also meant repeated costs.

“I literally paid for a lot of this out of my own pocket,” Rodriguez said.

He added that finances are tight.

“My retirement still hasn’t kicked in, so I’m like, the only reason I’m barely hanging on is because of the VA, my VA check, that’s it,” he said.

In the meantime, Rodriguez took his own steps, buying large rocks and placing them near his property.

“So that if it happens again, another car stops here and doesn’t hit our house and doesn’t hurt anybody,” Rodriguez said.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

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