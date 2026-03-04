SAISD, San Antonio Food Bank team up to feed 800 families ahead of spring break

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to help families stock up on groceries ahead of spring break.

Organizers expected to serve at least 800 families on Wednesday morning at Alamo Stadium.

“Food is passion. Food is power. Food is love,” said Rita Sanchez, an SAISD program coordinator. “To be able to share that with families and give them hope for maybe, ‘Hey, we are just going to get through this next day with this meal that’s on our table,’ is something that really resonates with me.”

The district serves about 44,000 students. Parents who drove through the distribution line said the extra support makes a significant difference as they struggle with rising grocery prices.

“It’s good that the community comes together to do this because we really need it. Things are expensive now,” said Erika Jeromino, an SAISD parent.

Another parent said she recently lost her job and is relying on the event to help keep food on the table.

“It means a lot to us because I recently got laid off from my job,” said Gloria Ortiz. “So having this help with groceries means a lot to me and my family.”

SAISD hosts food distribution events throughout the school year as part of an ongoing commitment to support student well-being.

“Sometimes I don’t have food in the house. I don’t have money for it, and I need it,” Jeromino said. “I can’t express how grateful I am.”

SAISD families can learn about future events through the district’s Systems of Care resource hub online.