San Antonio ISD board names lone finalist for superintendent, district says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Dr. Adrian Bustillos as the district’s lone finalist for superintendent, according to a news release.

The board voted on Wednesday during a special-called meeting.

Recommended Videos

“We believe Adrian Bustillos is the leader for this moment,” Board President Alicia Sebastian said in the release.

Bustillos began his career at El Paso ISD in 2006 as a science teacher, later serving as Executive Director of the Office of Transformation, according to the release. He also served as a System of Great Schools liaison between El Paso ISD and the Texas Education Agency.

Since 2019, Bustillos has served as chief transformation officer for Aldine ISD, the release states.

Under state law, the district said there is a 21-day waiting period before superintendent finalists can be officially hired.

SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino announced in March he will retire from the district in January 2027.

Chief of Staff Toni Thompson will serve as interim superintendent starting July 1, until the superintendent is confirmed, according to the release.

Read also: